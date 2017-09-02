Narayani Shastri: I prefer saying what I believe in; can’t sugar-coat my words

Television actor Narayani Shastri believes in speaking her mind. Unlike many of her counterparts who try to be politically correct while expressing their views, Narayani says she prefers saying things she believes in and isn’t bothered if she is being judged for her words. Same goes for the roles she chooses to portray on screen. The actor, who is currently playing the role of a strong individualistic mother, Satarupa, in the ongoing show Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, shares that she only gives her nod to meaty roles.

“Honesty is the best policy as it comes through very clearly. And as they say to hide one lie, you have to lie even more. Also, to hurt someone is never on my mind. But if I believe in something why should I think twice before putting forth my point of view? I can’t sugar-coat my words. I know I might get trolled but that also doesn’t bother me. Even for the kind of roles that I do, I make sure that they have a [greater] scope for performance,” says the Piya Rangrezz actor.

Narayani is also among those few actors who have no qualms talking about their personal lives. She had earlier spoken about still being friends with her ex-boyfriends, one of them being TV actor Gaurav Chopra. Narayani was in a relationship with Gaurav for long before she married Steven Graver (Tony) in 2015.

“Gaurav and I know each other well. Both of us were supposed to do a show together. In fact, we had already started shooting for it just a year back in Alibag, but then that didn’t happen. But I am ready to collaborate with him if the offer is good enough. If things don’t work out between two people it isn’t necessary for the relationship to turn sour,” she adds.

