Narcos season 3: Check out release date, storyline, cast for Netflix series

Narcos is coming back with its third season and this time, there is a new cartel to bust. With Pablo Escobar dead on a roof in Medellin, the business of drugs in Colombia is far from stopped and it rests on a familiar DEA agent’s shoulders to bring the criminals to justice.

Netflix’s official synopsis for the new season reads: “In a post-Pablo Escobar world, those final words spoken in the last season of the Netflix original series Narcos foreshadow the upcoming season’s pivot into the corrupt, powerful and wildly profitable world of Colombia’s Cali Cartel — the biggest drug lords you’ve probably never heard of. Now that the bloody hunt for Pablo Escobar has ended, the DEA turns its attention to the richest drug trafficking organisation in the world: the Cali Cartel. Led by four powerful godfathers, this cartel operates much differently than Escobar’s, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its violent actions out of the headlines.”

The new season will star Game of Thrones alumni Pedro Pascal as real life DEA agent Javier Peña while Boyd Holbrook’s Steve Murphy will be missing from action. Damian Alcazar will play Gilberto Rodriguez, the kingpin of the four bosses of the cartel. There will also be Francisco Denis, Alberto Ammann and Pepe Rapazote will form the other three heads of the cartel.



Gilberto José Rodríguez Orejuela formed the Cali cartel in 1970s who forayed into cocaine trafficking from dealing in marijuana in his early years. His cartel supplied 80% of US’s cocaine and 90% of Europe at its peak.

He was captured by the police in 1995, found hiding in a bathroom with an oxygen tank.

The new season was expected to be less violent than the previous two as the Cali cartel functioned mostly through bribing officials rather than through violence. However, the trailers indicate otherwise.

The third season releases on September 1 on Netflix. Stay tuned for out review.

Follow @htshowbiz for more