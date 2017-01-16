Navjot Sidhu joins Congress, Twitter treats it like a Comedy Nights episode

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the Congress party on Sunday. A day after his formal induction into the party, he termed his joining the Congress as his “homecoming”.

The move has attracted contrasting reactions from different political parties. “Mr Sidhu is a confused man, he does not believe in ideology which is that of BJP where we believe nation first, party next and individual at last,” said the BJP’s Shaina NC.

“Congress is a sinking ship in which Sidhu has boarded.” said BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, while the Shiromani Akali Dal called him a ‘traitor’.

But political mocking aside, comedians, both amateur and professional, had a field day on Twitter.

We’ve selected a few of the most hilarious reactions for you.

Best duo ever.



Comedian Rahul Gandhi will crack a joke and Navjot Singh Sidhu will do a thoko thoko. pic.twitter.com/lHcbPspPgA — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 15, 2017

The Great Indian Laughter Show is back with the best comedian and the loudest judge pic.twitter.com/o4yvkP04Cb — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) January 15, 2017

*Navjot Singh Sidhu

Rahul Gandhi: Mom, I just caught a new Pokemon.

Sonia: What? WhatsApp me the pic...

RG: pic.twitter.com/w8b2z21rK1 — IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) January 15, 2017

Navjot Singh Sidhu loves being next to comedians. If not Kapil Sharma, it is Rahul Gandhi. — Avinash Shishoo (@laidback1954) January 15, 2017

What exactly is the point of having Sidhu in Congress?Billion people were already laughing at Rahul Gandhi's Jokes,why pay someone to do it? pic.twitter.com/NdG5te99G7 — TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) January 15, 2017

Politician turned comedian with comedian turned politician. #TVFHYFinale pic.twitter.com/819p5t5Lc1 — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) January 15, 2017

Navjot Singh Sidhu Joins Congress. Toughest Challenge For Him Would Be To Control His Laughter When Rahul Gandhi Speaks. #INCWelcomesSidhu pic.twitter.com/L7bI1WPw1T — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 15, 2017

"I'm Born #Congressman"- Navjot Singh Sidhu.



Two Brother Uniting After They Got Separated In Kumbh Mela Organised By #BJP.#NavjotSinghSidhu pic.twitter.com/BfKMcwYN5f — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 16, 2017

