 Navjot Sidhu joins Congress, Twitter treats it like a Comedy Nights episode | tv | Hindustan Times
Navjot Sidhu joins Congress, Twitter treats it like a Comedy Nights episode

Jan 16, 2017
Hindustan Times
Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the Congress party on Sunday.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the Congress party on Sunday. A day after his formal induction into the party, he termed his joining the Congress as his “homecoming”.

The move has attracted contrasting reactions from different political parties. “Mr Sidhu is a confused man, he does not believe in ideology which is that of BJP where we believe nation first, party next and individual at last,” said the BJP’s Shaina NC.

“Congress is a sinking ship in which Sidhu has boarded.” said BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, while the Shiromani Akali Dal called him a ‘traitor’.

But political mocking aside, comedians, both amateur and professional, had a field day on Twitter.

We’ve selected a few of the most hilarious reactions for you.

