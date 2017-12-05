Netflix fires That ‘70s Show star Danny Masterson after sexual assault allegations surface

Netflix has cut ties with actor Danny Masterson - famous for his role in hit sitcom That ‘70s Show and currently appearing in a supporting role in the streaming service’s The Ranch - after a series of sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Three women came forward in March to allege that Masterson sexually assaulted them in the early 2000s, reported People. The actor has denied the claims.

Danny Masterson in a still from the Ranch, with Ashton Kutcher (R).

Netflix offered a statement in the light of their decision to axe the actor out of The Ranch, a move that mirrors the removal of star Kevin Spacey from the final season of House of Cards, for similar reasons.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

One of Masterson’s accusers, an ex-girlfriend, hinted that his involvement with the Church of Scientology protected him from police investigation.

Because your boyfriend tells you it's not rape if you're in a relationship and then his church covers it up. #WhyWomenDontReport — chrissie carnell-bixler (@ChrissieBixler) October 15, 2016

Masterson made a statement to Huffington Post, denying the allegations. “I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more