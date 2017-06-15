Netflix’s sleeper hit 13 Reasons Why begins filming season 2

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why has started filming its second season, aiming for a 2018 release.

No exact release date has been confirmed of the Selena Gomez-produced show and the filming is expected to go on for 6-8 months, reported Screen Rant.

Following Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), a high school student who decided to take her own life, 13 Reasons Why tackled sensitive issues of bullying, rape, and suicide.

With an ensemble cast, including Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, and Justin Prentice, 13 Reasons Why became a huge hit despite its controversy, and made instant stars of its cast.

Navarro, who plays Tony in the show, confirmed that filming had started via his Twitter.

“Day One. S2. Ready to make some magic,” he wrote.

Day One. S2. Ready to make some magic. 🎧🏎 — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 12, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more