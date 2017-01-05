Next on Koffee With Karan: Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone? Rumours say so

If this is true, it will be the biggest coup for Karan Johar and his talk show since it began 12 years ago.

Rumour has it that Hollywood star Vin Diesel and actor Deepika Padukone will be the next guests on Koffee With Karan. Vin is coming to India on January 12 to promote his upcoming film with Deepika, xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

#serena #xxxthereturnofxandercage #january2017 A video posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:44am PDT

Though there has been no confirmation (or denial) of these reports from actors’ representatives, their fans are hopeful that the rumours turn out to be true.

On Monday, Deepika tweeted an invitation for Vin to come to India. “India is waiting eagerly for you. Will meet soon on January 12 and 13. Lots of love from us,” she wrote in Hindi.

विन,

इंडिया बेसब्री से तुम्हारा इंतज़ार कर रहा है! जल्द ही मुलाकात होगी, १२ और १३ जनवरी को!

हम सबका ढेर सारा प्यार! ❤ pic.twitter.com/VYqJ76WkjG — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 3, 2017

Earlier in this season, Deepika’s ex Ranbir Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh joined Karan on the show as well.

