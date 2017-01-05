 Next on Koffee With Karan: Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone? Rumours say so | tv | Hindustan Times
Next on Koffee With Karan: Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone? Rumours say so

tv Updated: Jan 05, 2017 18:06 IST
Hindustan Times
Rumour has it that Hollywood star Vin Diesel and actor Deepika Padukone will be the next guests on Koffee With Karan. (Facebok/VinDiesel)

If this is true, it will be the biggest coup for Karan Johar and his talk show since it began 12 years ago.

Rumour has it that Hollywood star Vin Diesel and actor Deepika Padukone will be the next guests on Koffee With Karan. Vin is coming to India on January 12 to promote his upcoming film with Deepika, xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Though there has been no confirmation (or denial) of these reports from actors’ representatives, their fans are hopeful that the rumours turn out to be true.

On Monday, Deepika tweeted an invitation for Vin to come to India. “India is waiting eagerly for you. Will meet soon on January 12 and 13. Lots of love from us,” she wrote in Hindi.

Earlier in this season, Deepika’s ex Ranbir Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh joined Karan on the show as well.

<