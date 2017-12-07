Nia Sharma is Asia’s second sexiest woman and her Instagram reveals why
Nia Sharma is quite a regular on reality shows. Recently, she was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is also known for making bold statements on social media through her photos.tv Updated: Dec 07, 2017 15:16 IST
Nia Sharma, one of the big stars of India’s small screen and web series platform, has been adjudged Asia’s second sexiest woman by London-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye.
She lost the top spot to Priyanka Chopra, but finished a position ahead of last year’s winner Deepika Padukone.
However, she isn’t the one to take professional rivalry to heart. Nia Sharma congratulated Priyanka with an open heart and the Quantico star also responded with enthusiasm.
Much love @Theniasharma for your kind words... congratulations and here’s wishing the world to u. ❤️ https://t.co/VXx6yFKv8N— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 7, 2017
The rest of the top 10 include Drashti Dhami (6), Katrina Kaif (7), Shraddha Kapoor (8), Gauahar Khan (9) and Rubina Dilaik (10). The oldest in the list is 54-year-old Sridevi (49), who is one of two editor’s choices in the 2017 list.
In February, she was criticised for putting up pictures on Instagram by some users, but her answer owned them. She said, “It was so silly. The comments were as trivial as they were trash. It is a shame that I have to explain myself. I didn’t intend to make headlines when I put up the post, but thanks for the publicity.”
Here are some pictures from her Instagram account:
I ‘Acted’ cool but you taught me to ‘Be’ cool.. hate to admit it but you have a better playlist🙈 you make better insta stories😀had an awesome bitch-ass-girl time with you on #kkk8 @monicadogra happyyyyyyy birthdayyyyy day and i’d love to admit that you’re an awesome girl and a cool drink to hang out with😊I miss you bro🤝☺️💕
Nia Sharma has appeared on shows such as Ek Hazaron Mei Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja.