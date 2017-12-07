 Nia Sharma is Asia’s second sexiest woman and her Instagram reveals why | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 07, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Nia Sharma is Asia’s second sexiest woman and her Instagram reveals why

Nia Sharma is quite a regular on reality shows. Recently, she was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is also known for making bold statements on social media through her photos.

tv Updated: Dec 07, 2017 15:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Nia Sharma has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.
Nia Sharma has 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

Nia Sharma, one of the big stars of India’s small screen and web series platform, has been adjudged Asia’s second sexiest woman by London-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye.

She lost the top spot to Priyanka Chopra, but finished a position ahead of last year’s winner Deepika Padukone.

However, she isn’t the one to take professional rivalry to heart. Nia Sharma congratulated Priyanka with an open heart and the Quantico star also responded with enthusiasm.

The rest of the top 10 include Drashti Dhami (6), Katrina Kaif (7), Shraddha Kapoor (8), Gauahar Khan (9) and Rubina Dilaik (10). The oldest in the list is 54-year-old Sridevi (49), who is one of two editor’s choices in the 2017 list.

Nia Sharma is quite a regular on reality shows. Recently, she was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is also known for making bold statements on social media through her photos.

In February, she was criticised for putting up pictures on Instagram by some users, but her answer owned them. She said, “It was so silly. The comments were as trivial as they were trash. It is a shame that I have to explain myself. I didn’t intend to make headlines when I put up the post, but thanks for the publicity.”

Here are some pictures from her Instagram account:

I feel best when I’m behind the wheel... #route2017

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Indecisive ..messed up...zoned out..nervously confident! 🤷‍♀️

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

He always keeps my ‘highlighter’ game on point. @rishabskhanna @smriti_medha 😘 for earrings.

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Why!! I wonder

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Nia Sharma has appeared on shows such as Ek Hazaron Mei Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja.

more from tv
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
I need money to keep my baby boy alive – Father appeals for aid for son’s treatment
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you