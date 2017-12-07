Nia Sharma is Asia’s second sexiest woman and her Instagram reveals why

Nia Sharma, one of the big stars of India’s small screen and web series platform, has been adjudged Asia’s second sexiest woman by London-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye.

She lost the top spot to Priyanka Chopra, but finished a position ahead of last year’s winner Deepika Padukone.

However, she isn’t the one to take professional rivalry to heart. Nia Sharma congratulated Priyanka with an open heart and the Quantico star also responded with enthusiasm.

Much love @Theniasharma for your kind words... congratulations and here’s wishing the world to u. ❤️ https://t.co/VXx6yFKv8N — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 7, 2017

The rest of the top 10 include Drashti Dhami (6), Katrina Kaif (7), Shraddha Kapoor (8), Gauahar Khan (9) and Rubina Dilaik (10). The oldest in the list is 54-year-old Sridevi (49), who is one of two editor’s choices in the 2017 list.

Nia Sharma is quite a regular on reality shows. Recently, she was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is also known for making bold statements on social media through her photos.

In February, she was criticised for putting up pictures on Instagram by some users, but her answer owned them. She said, “It was so silly. The comments were as trivial as they were trash. It is a shame that I have to explain myself. I didn’t intend to make headlines when I put up the post, but thanks for the publicity.”

Here are some pictures from her Instagram account:

I feel best when I’m behind the wheel... #route2017 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Dec 5, 2017 at 3:48am PST

Indecisive ..messed up...zoned out..nervously confident! 🤷‍♀️ A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 22, 2017 at 8:14am PST

He always keeps my ‘highlighter’ game on point. @rishabskhanna @smriti_medha 😘 for earrings. A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Why!! I wonder A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Nia Sharma has appeared on shows such as Ek Hazaron Mei Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja.