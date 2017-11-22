Niki Walia: After Shaandaar, I wanted to play something important, not just Alia Bhatt’s mum

Niki Aneja Walia was doing really well on television when she decided to leave it all and move to UK, both surprising and disappointing her fans. The actor, who is making a comeback on TV with Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, says she was not bothered by the ‘out of sight, out of mind theory’ as she feels talent and good work always get recognition.

Talking about the break that she took after Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani in 2006, the actor shares that apart from her family life, what also kept her away was that she was not offered anything good on TV.

15years of Togetherness 😍 A post shared by Niki Walia (@niki_walia) on Jan 2, 2017 at 2:52pm PST

“I needed to complete my cycle of life and purposely decided to take the break. I was blessed with twins — which was a handful. And unlike India, UK life is all about doing everything yourself. So, I was quite busy. I have done some iconic shows, not just Astivta. There was Sea Hawks, Baat Ban Jaye, Dastaan, Gharwaali Uparwaali, Andhi Jaazbat Ki… and a drama series in UK along with taking care of my babies. I also did Shaandaar (2015) with Karan Johar. At the note I left TV, that is Astitva, I was not offered anything worth leaving my kids in UK and coming to India for. And I realised not everyone is Ajai Sinha (director and writer), hence I have no regrets. Then I was offered this show and the character was something I could not say no to,” says Niki. The actor has also decided to stay in India till she gets good work and travel back home (in UK) whenever possible.

We work hard but never fail to watch our episodes ! #sanjaykapoor2500 #smritikalra #ananditapagnis #teamdilsambhaljaazara on set watching the telecast! Where there is a will there is way! #entertainment A post shared by Niki Walia (@niki_walia) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:11am PST

Interestingly, along with TV, Niki will also be seen in Bollywood soon. Her upcoming film Lupt also stars Jaaved Jaaferi. “It’s a wonderful thriller. There are no arms falling, no eyes popping, no blood anywhere but the way it’s being treated, it will give you chills. But I wasn’t ready to do this film. Given the class of horror films done here, I was a little biased. But then Mukesh Chhabra (casting director) told me that ‘you wanted meaty roles and trust me this film won’t disappoint’. After Shaandaar, I had told him that I don’t want to just play Alia Bhatt’s mum but something that will give me the opportunity to perform. Also, Prabhuraj’s (director of Lupt) narrative was on a treatment level, every time he explained an interesting scene to me I was almost visualising it,” adds Niki, who is also in talks for two more films.

