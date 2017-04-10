No, Sunil Grover is not returning to The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover saga continues. After their mid-air spat, Sunil quit the comedian’s TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show, but rumours about his return keep cropping up. According to the latest rumours, the TV channel has spoken with Sunil about returning to the show on the condition that he wouldn’t have to interact with Kapil at all. The big-ticket show has suffered a setback due to the fallout, and the channel is apparently trying its best to put things back into place. However, HT Café has learnt that Sunil has no intention to return to the show.

A source says, “People have approached Sunil from the channel and Kapil’s team, but the meetings resulted in no conclusion. It’s speculated that Sunil might be offered his own show on the channel, but that was never his intention when he quit Kapil’s show. As for the ‘no interaction with Kapil’ clause, how will that be possible when the show is called The Kapil Sharma Show? Moreover, no such offer has been made by anyone. He is overwhelmed with the love and support he has received. He isn’t planning to do anything right now [about the issue],” the source says.

Sunil quit Kapil’s show after an inebriated Kapil allegedly assaulted and abused him while they were on a flight. Sunil’s contract with the channel will be up for renewal by the end of April, and the channel has reportedly given Kapil a month to recover his show’s falling ratings.

Meanwhile, Sunil has taken on another project. He will join Sunny Leone for the live commentary of the Indian Premier League from April 13.

The favourite of them all, fans call her Baby Doll. Guess who’s gonna join me for #MasalaCommentary on @UCNews_India https://t.co/5AxBGWyFAh — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 8, 2017

Sunil was unavailable for comment, but his tweets may indicate what his state of mind could be. On April 5, he tweeted, “My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something.”