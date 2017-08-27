Not a Stark, but a Martin: This picture of Kit Harington and George RR Martin is freaking Twitter out

The internet - more precisely, a BuzzFeed journalist - spotted an old picture of Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, in which everyone decided he looks like a young George RR Martin, and Twitter freaked out.

Ryan Broderick, Deputy Global News Director at BuzzFeed on Friday posted a picture of Harington, in which the Jon Snow actor is wearing glasses similar to the trademark frames series author George RR Martin wears, and sporting the same thick curls and an identical moustache.

wanna see something wicked fucked up? pic.twitter.com/4dqlNmfe9C — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) August 24, 2017

“Wanna see something wicked f****d up?” he wrote in the tweet, which has since been retweeted over 52,000 times and scored 132,000 favourites.

This prompted others to share their thoughts on Jon Snow’s much-debated parentage. Until now, the popular fan theory doing the rounds is that Jon is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targryen. It’s a mystery fans expect to be answered in the upcoming season finale of the series, due to air on Monday morning in India.

But after taking a look at this picture, several people wondered if Jon isn’t the illegitimate son of Ned Stark, as they’ve been told in the stories, but of George RR Martin.

Here are some reactions:

Me, seeing the Kit Harrington / GRRM comparison. pic.twitter.com/GJz7N3RySO — Danika Stone (@Danika_Stone) August 25, 2017

How dare you make me look at this with my own eyes — Sara White (@Megatrotsky) August 24, 2017

Am I using faceswap right? pic.twitter.com/Dsi6fepM9k — Glenn (@roidweiser) August 25, 2017

Me, seeing the Kit Harrington / GRRM comparison. pic.twitter.com/GJz7N3RySO — Danika Stone (@Danika_Stone) August 25, 2017

Heh, we've all been debating whether or not Rhaegar was his father but it was G.R.R.M all along! — Creighton Thompson (@Saintly_Gooner) August 24, 2017

If this show ends with R. R. Martin waking up from a dream I am going to be pissssed pic.twitter.com/inXbvi8gJh — LeeinDC (@LeeInDc) August 25, 2017

Not a Targaryen, a Martin 😂😂😂 — Diana Kramer (@Rorutza) August 24, 2017

