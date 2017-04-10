 Not Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover finds a pair in Sunny Leone | tv | Hindustan Times
Not Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover finds a pair in Sunny Leone

Sunil Grover took to Twitter to announce his next project. He will join Sunny Leone for the live commentary of IPL from April 13. It is yet to be confirmed whether he will return to The Kapil Sharma Show.

tv Updated: Apr 10, 2017 12:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Kapil Sharma

Sunil Grover has not appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show ever since his spat with Kapil Sharma.

A month has passed since his infamous spat with Kapil Sharma, but fans are still speculating whether Sunil Grover will be back on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the comedian has other plans on his mind: he has teamed up with Bollywood actor Sunny Leone for a TV show!

Sunny Leone records for a radio show.

Sunil recently took to Twitter to announce his next project. He will join Sunny Leone for the live commentary of IPL from April 13. “The favourite of them all, fans call her Baby Doll. Guess who’s gonna join me for #MasalaCommentary on @UCNews_India,” he tweeted.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Sunil will return to Kapil’s show following their in-flight fight earlier in March.

