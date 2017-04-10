Not Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover finds a pair in Sunny Leone

A month has passed since his infamous spat with Kapil Sharma, but fans are still speculating whether Sunil Grover will be back on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the comedian has other plans on his mind: he has teamed up with Bollywood actor Sunny Leone for a TV show!

Sunny Leone records for a radio show.

Sunil recently took to Twitter to announce his next project. He will join Sunny Leone for the live commentary of IPL from April 13. “The favourite of them all, fans call her Baby Doll. Guess who’s gonna join me for #MasalaCommentary on @UCNews_India,” he tweeted.

The favourite of them all, fans call her Baby Doll. Guess who’s gonna join me for #MasalaCommentary on @UCNews_India https://t.co/5AxBGWyFAh — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 8, 2017

It is yet to be confirmed whether Sunil will return to Kapil’s show following their in-flight fight earlier in March.

Follow @htshowbiz for more