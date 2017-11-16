One Tree Hill writer Mark Schwahn suspended from The Royals over sexual harassment allegations

Writer Mark Schwahn has been suspended from the drama The Royals after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him. The cast and crew of the 2003 hit show One Tree Hill, had released a joint statement in support of writer Audrey Wauchope, who took to Twitter about harassment from the 51- year-old creator without naming him.

In a statement to Variety, the producers of The Royals said they are investigating the claims against Schwahn.“E!, Universal Cable Productions and Lionsgate Television take sexual harassment allegations very seriously, investigate them thoroughly and independently, and take appropriate action. Lionsgate has suspended Mark Schwahn from The Royals as we continue our investigation,” the companies said in a statement to Variety.

The show is a contemporary royal drama featuring actor Elizabeth Hurley, had wrapped its production on fourth season in September.

The cast of One Tree Hill had alleged in a statement that “Mark Schwahn’s behaviour over the duration of the filming of One Tree Hill was something of an ‘open secret’. Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally.”

The female members of the team said that they had soon realised they had to handle the situation on their own.

The women were told during the shooting of the show that coming forward to talk about this culture would result in the show’s cancellation and many people would lose their jobs.

