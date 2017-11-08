Only statues of global achievers should be there: Karan Wahi after visiting Madame Tussauds

Actor Karan Wahi decided to go sightseeing in London while shooting for his upcoming Bollywood film, Hate Story 4. And the place that Karan enjoyed exploring the most is the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

“This was my first visit to Madame Tussauds. It is a must-go when you are in London,though many other franchises have opened up now, the latest one being in Delhi,” says Karan adding, “There weren’t a lot of statues this time. I think that is because it has opened up in various places and some of the statues have been shifted, which was the sad part. But I was still happy to be there. I had heard so much about the museum that I always wanted to visit the place.”

Karan is currently shooting Hate Story 4 starring Urvashi Rautela, Sooraj Pancholi and Punjabi film actor Ihana Dhillon in the UK capital. He is expected to return to India later this month. This is his second Bollywood film after Daawat-e-Ishq (2014).

Ask him about the statues he liked, and Karan says, “My favourite ones were those of the royal family. They looked super real.”

Talking more about his visit, Karan opines that some of the statues (in the museum) should not have been there. “I feel the entire process has become too easy now, unlike earlier. I saw a lot of people, who may not have had such a strong impact, but still they have their statues there. I feel only global achievers should be there, not anyone and everyone,” he says. However, Karan avoided naming the statues that he felt should not be there.

