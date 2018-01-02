Popular YouTuber Logan Paul films, jokes about suicide victim’s body. Internet demands a ban

YouTube star Logan Paul is facing flak for uploading a video of a dead body he found in Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’. His fans, several celebrities and a lot of angry people have called him out for his ‘insensitive’ and ‘obnoxious’ video, in which he can be seen making jokes about the suicide victim.

Paul and his few friends travelled to the Aokigahara forest in Japan, infamously known as the ‘suicide forest’ because many people kill themselves there every year. There they found a man’s lifeless body hanging from a tree and filmed it for a vlog. One of his friends says he “doesn’t feel good”, but Paul asked him: “What, you never stand next to a dead guy?”

The video which was uploaded on December 31, shows the victim’s face blurred but the party films the body from close proximity, even zooming in on his face. Paul titled the video “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest...,” which drew 6.5 million views in 24 hours. “This is not clickbait. This is the most real vlog I’ve ever posted to this channel,” he says in an intro to the video. “I think this definitely marks a moment in YouTube history because I’m pretty sure this has never hopefully happened to anyone on YouTube ever. Now with that said: buckle the f**k up, because you’re never gonna see a video like this again!,” he said.

“Yo, are you alive? Are you f**king with us?,” he can be heard saying to the victim in the video. Paul however, also mentioned information for the American Society for Suicide Prevention and that he isn’t monetizing the video.

Even though the video was removed in a day, the irate internet is demanding a YouTube ban on Paul. Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner have called Paul ‘pure trash’ and an ‘idiot’.

Dear @LoganPaul,



How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell.



Ap — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018

@LoganPaul You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your "apology" is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 2, 2018

Others have also vented their anger on Twitter:

lets go into a suicide forest and film someone hanging from a tree because they committed suicide and put on youtube. ffs logan paul. why do people stan the paul brothers. — benny (@bennymcnugget) January 2, 2018

Dear @youtube, after the Logan Paul video where he shows a dead body of a suicide victim, uses that for the title, makes heartless jokes next to the body, there needs to b age restrictions for certain creators. How is this allowed on YT? His followers are children! Horrifying — Kandee Johnson (@kandeejohnson) January 2, 2018

Completely disturbed by the Logan Paul video - And it has been trending?! If YouTube don’t take some sort of action it will be disturbing on humanity’s behalf to be honest. Completely disgusting and shameful 😣 — Sammi Maria (@samanthamaria) January 2, 2018

Paul has since apologised on Twitter for the video, quoting Spiderman and claiming that he intended to raise awareness about suicide with it:

But no one really bought that:

I love how Jenna Marbles makes a 47 min video on apologizing for buying the wrong fish tank for her fish. Yet Logan Paul makes a text apology on twitter for showing a man who commited suicide in his YouTube video... really — Audrianna (@PnkPassiveRogue) January 2, 2018

The process to edit, export, and upload a video is not quick. There is a lot of time to rethink and discuss intentions. SOMEHOW a thumbs up was still given for Logan Paul to post. I saw his apology but can’t stop thinking ..him, his team, thought THAT was ok for KIDS to see. — 🍦Carrlyn Bathe🍦 (@CarrlynBathe) January 2, 2018

logan paul just did the most messed up thing in youtube history. a sorry will NEVER fix anything. his career is over. — ☽☽☽ (@puffydolan) January 2, 2018

Paul has 16 million followers on Facebook and 15 million subscribers on YouTube.

