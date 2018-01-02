 Popular YouTuber Logan Paul films, jokes about suicide victim’s body. Internet demands a ban | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 02, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Popular YouTuber Logan Paul films, jokes about suicide victim’s body. Internet demands a ban

YouTube star Logan Paul has drawn the ire of the internet for posting a video of a suicide victim he found in Japan’s Aokigahara forest.

tv Updated: Jan 02, 2018 14:46 IST
HT Correspondent
People are demanding a ban on Logan Paul from YouTube for his ‘insensitive’ video.
People are demanding a ban on Logan Paul from YouTube for his ‘insensitive’ video.(YouTube)

YouTube star Logan Paul is facing flak for uploading a video of a dead body he found in Japan’s ‘Suicide Forest’. His fans, several celebrities and a lot of angry people have called him out for his ‘insensitive’ and ‘obnoxious’ video, in which he can be seen making jokes about the suicide victim.

Paul and his few friends travelled to the Aokigahara forest in Japan, infamously known as the ‘suicide forest’ because many people kill themselves there every year. There they found a man’s lifeless body hanging from a tree and filmed it for a vlog. One of his friends says he “doesn’t feel good”, but Paul asked him: “What, you never stand next to a dead guy?”

The video which was uploaded on December 31, shows the victim’s face blurred but the party films the body from close proximity, even zooming in on his face. Paul titled the video “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest...,” which drew 6.5 million views in 24 hours. “This is not clickbait. This is the most real vlog I’ve ever posted to this channel,” he says in an intro to the video. “I think this definitely marks a moment in YouTube history because I’m pretty sure this has never hopefully happened to anyone on YouTube ever. Now with that said: buckle the f**k up, because you’re never gonna see a video like this again!,” he said.

“Yo, are you alive? Are you f**king with us?,” he can be heard saying to the victim in the video. Paul however, also mentioned information for the American Society for Suicide Prevention and that he isn’t monetizing the video.

Even though the video was removed in a day, the irate internet is demanding a YouTube ban on Paul. Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner have called Paul ‘pure trash’ and an ‘idiot’.

Others have also vented their anger on Twitter:

Paul has since apologised on Twitter for the video, quoting Spiderman and claiming that he intended to raise awareness about suicide with it:

But no one really bought that:

Paul has 16 million followers on Facebook and 15 million subscribers on YouTube.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from tv
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you