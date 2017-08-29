Preetika’s Ganpati connection in Pune

Preetika Rao looks thrilled at the very mention of Pune and Ganeshotsav. The Beintehaa actor reveals how the festival and Pune have played an important role in her life. “I have seen Pune grow from a quiet town to a bustling city. When I started modelling, I would visit Pune often for shoots and ads, and I once happened to visit the mandap of Dhole Patil Ganesh temple. I feel a sense of calm and a positive vibe here,” says Preetika.

The actor says Ganeshotsav has always been a special time for her. “I would rehearse and practice for the annual shows during Ganeshotsav three months in advance. I would participate in dances and skits.”Preetika shares that she makes it a point to visit Pune at least twice a year. “My hectic shooting schedules don’t allow me to come down often. But I absolutely love the city for its food, weather and the fact that my entire maternal family holidays here during Diwali and the New Year.”

Preetika says she misses her sister, actor Amrita Rao, who got married last year. “I don’t get time to meet her everyday, but we make it a point to celebrate festivals together. This year, I visited her place for Ganeshotsav. I miss spending time with her.”