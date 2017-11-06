 Pregnant Kylie Jenner spotted for the first time, she insists the pictures are photoshopped | tv | Hindustan Times
Pregnant Kylie Jenner spotted for the first time, she insists the pictures are photoshopped

Kylie Jenner was finally spotted by the paparazzi with what many believe to be a baby bump. Is this legit?

tv Updated: Nov 06, 2017 14:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Kylie Jenner has only been putting up pictures of herself from shoulders up lately on Instagram and Snapchat.
Kylie Jenner has only been putting up pictures of herself from shoulders up lately on Instagram and Snapchat.(Instagram)

Kylie Jenner was snapped by the paparazzi for the first time on Saturday with the ‘baby bump’. The 20-year-old reality television star and owner of Kylie Cosmetics, is said to be pregnant with her first child.

She was spotted on her way to mom Kris Jenner’s 62nd birthday party with her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. They were boarding a private jet in Cleveland to the undisclosed party location.

Kylie was seen in a baggy black sweater and sweatpants. She wore no makeup, tied her hair in a tight bun and looked evidently bigger than before.

While fans took the photos as proof of rumours about her pregnancy, Kylie rained on their parade by tweeting that the photos were morphed.

#KylieJenner shuts down photoshoppers who edited pics of her to make her look pregnant. Thoughts? 👀(swipe left)

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

But even with the clarification, her fans aren’t ready to believe the photos are lying.

It was reported by several websites in October that Kylie is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, as is her sister Khloe Kardashian. None of them, however, have confirmed or denied the reports.

We guess she is waiting for a photoshoot like Beyonce to reveal the news and if it turns out to be half as majestic, it will be worth the wait.

