Pregnant Kylie Jenner spotted for the first time, she insists the pictures are photoshopped

Kylie Jenner was snapped by the paparazzi for the first time on Saturday with the ‘baby bump’. The 20-year-old reality television star and owner of Kylie Cosmetics, is said to be pregnant with her first child.

She was spotted on her way to mom Kris Jenner’s 62nd birthday party with her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. They were boarding a private jet in Cleveland to the undisclosed party location.

Kylie was seen in a baggy black sweater and sweatpants. She wore no makeup, tied her hair in a tight bun and looked evidently bigger than before.

While fans took the photos as proof of rumours about her pregnancy, Kylie rained on their parade by tweeting that the photos were morphed.

But even with the clarification, her fans aren’t ready to believe the photos are lying.

Then why is she in hiding, wearing baggy clothes and only showing her shoulders up? Either shes pregnant or found the lord 😂😂😂 — Twihtter (@TwihtterHitter) November 5, 2017

Don't you think if she denied it the rumors would be no more. I like Kylie but her leading us on like this is ridiculous. Either you are or your not. The in between is really getting old. — mariah (@koolkidkelton) November 5, 2017

I'm so done with this. She's obviously pregnant. The family just wants to reveal it on their show, to make more money. They think they slick — S (@i_love_legends) November 5, 2017

I'm a huge fan of kylie but it seems like she loves these attention if she isn't pregnant why doesn't she tell — Coster conovan (@LebogangLedwa17) November 5, 2017

It was reported by several websites in October that Kylie is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby, as is her sister Khloe Kardashian. None of them, however, have confirmed or denied the reports.

We guess she is waiting for a photoshoot like Beyonce to reveal the news and if it turns out to be half as majestic, it will be worth the wait.

