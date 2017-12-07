Priyank Sharma finally meets girlfriend Divya Aggarwal on Bigg Boss 11. Watch what happened

The showdown we were all waiting for on Bigg Boss season 11 is here. After mercilessly breaking her heart, it is finally time for Priyank Sharma to face the woman he wronged, his girlfriend (or ex?) Divya Aggarwal.

On Thursday’s episode, Bigg Boss introduced a new task, ‘Statue’. Contestants were asked at several intervals during the day to freeze in their place. Upon freezing, any one contestant’s family member or friend entered the house but nobody was able to react. When it was Divya’s turn to enter the house, she went straight to Priyank, who couldn’t even greet her with a smile.

Divya recently gave interviews to many publications about how Priyank didn’t behave in a way she had expected of him, inside the house. During a conversation with other contestants, he called his ex his girlfriend while not even mentioning Divya’s name. Then he grew close to Benafsha Soonawala, talking about the ‘unsaid connection’ between them.

She had made up her mind to confront him about it and said things may have gone beyond redemption for the two of them. Now, as seen in a video preview of Thursday’s episode, Divya finally got a chance to talk to Priyank.

Upon entering the house, Divya asked Priyank if he remembered her. She told Priyank about how disappointed she is. “You are not this Priyank. You have hurt a lot of women, including me. Whatever you earned...you have lost a lot,” she said.

“I supported you to a great extent, fought so hard for you. I never saw my existence anywhere on the show,” she said as Priyank’s eyes started welling up. “There’s still time. Make up for it,” she added.

She also told him how he has no friend other than Vikas in the house. “He’s thought far ahead of you. Listen to him. You don’t need a group, you are enough for yourself.”

“You’ve come a long way, don’t let it go so easily,” she advises him. “I had come to get angry at you but melted so quickly just seeing your face,” she added.

Priyank and Divya met during the latest season of Splitsvilla and have been in a relationship since.

