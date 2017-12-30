Priyank Sharma on his eviction from Bigg Boss 11: From nothing I have become something

Priyank Sharma, who is the latest contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 11, says his journey can be described in one word — “amazing”.

The Delhi boy is planning to head back to the Capital to celebrate New Year with his family; and looks back at his days in the Bigg Boss house with cheer. “That house is unpredictable, and I think I got whatever I deserved. I’m only looking at the positives, now. 2017 has turned out to be a wonderful year for me. This boy [Priyank] — who was depressed, making mistakes and trying to rectify them, and even at one point of time thought life has become meaningless — saw so many good things happening. Three popular shows — Splitsvilla, Roadies and then Bigg Boss happened, and changed my life completely. From nothing, I have become something,” says Priyank reminiscing his journey .

Did his eviction come at the cost of Luv Tyagi, his co-contestant on the show — who the audiences believe is surviving purely on basis of luck? “Yes, this time too he got saved and [he] was like is it for real! I could only laugh at his expression, and then had to convince him that he has survived, yet another eviction. After all, anything can happen... Salman [Khan] bhai also told me whatever happened has happened, [and] now I should move on. I’m doing exactly that,” he explains.

There has been much discussion about Priyank’s loyalties shifting from Vikas [Gupta] to Hina [Khan] and then back to Vikas. Priyank says, “I think everyone is playing their best game to win the show. I’m friends with all of them. The only thing I did was to make sure [that I] take a stand, and support whoever is right. And I also pointed out mistakes, as a true friend. There is no love lost between Vikas, Hina, Luv and me.”

Will he now try to shed his ‘Casanova’ tag that he received after his ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal, visited him in the Bigg Boss house? “I’m not at all a Casanova. Trust me. Not every relationship works out. Same happened between Divya and me. We have moved on, and are happy with our lives. Right now I’m not dating anyone, and just want to focus on my career,” says Priyank.

Well, it goes without saying that he is looking forward to build his career as an actor. “I am naïve right now, and want to find out what I am good at. There were a few offers that I had discussed before entering Bigg Boss. Now I am going to take them forward,” says the actor, adding, “I’m open to working in films, web and TV.”

