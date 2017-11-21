Priyanka Chopra can’t stop running hands through her short new hair. Check out pics
Priyanka Chopra finally revealed her short new hair for Quantico on Tuesday. She looks really pleased with her hair.tv Updated: Nov 21, 2017 13:54 IST
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra recently shared that she has cut her long locks for a new look as Alex Parrish in Quantico and she finally revealed her new hairdo for the hit-TV series on Tuesday. She took to Instagram to share a collage of her new look from the sets of the show.
She captioned the snap, “When u have a new haircut and can’t help but constantly touch it to make sure it’s all ok up there!! Lol @abcquantico #alexparrish season 3 #nofilters @cfulton.hair @andeyungmakeup.”
In the picture, the Bajirao Mastani star is seen in short-cut hair with perfect curls.
Besides Quantico, Priyanka will be featuring in two Hollywood projects - A Kid Like Jake which stars Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer and Isn’t It Romantic? which stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.
