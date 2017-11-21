Priyanka Chopra can’t stop running hands through her short new hair. Check out pics

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra recently shared that she has cut her long locks for a new look as Alex Parrish in Quantico and she finally revealed her new hairdo for the hit-TV series on Tuesday. She took to Instagram to share a collage of her new look from the sets of the show.

She captioned the snap, “When u have a new haircut and can’t help but constantly touch it to make sure it’s all ok up there!! Lol @abcquantico #alexparrish season 3 #nofilters @cfulton.hair @andeyungmakeup.”

In the picture, the Bajirao Mastani star is seen in short-cut hair with perfect curls.

Besides Quantico, Priyanka will be featuring in two Hollywood projects - A Kid Like Jake which stars Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer and Isn’t It Romantic? which stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

