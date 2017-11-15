Priyanka Chopra chops off her hair for Quantico season three

The whole world knows that Priyanka Chopra works hard and despite her busy schedule the actor doesn’t leave a single chance to keep us updated on what she is up to.

PeeCee, who is currently busy shooting for her TV show Quantico in the United States, shared a picture on her Instagram page, which has made everyone curious to know about her new look.

In the snap, she has shown her strands of hair lying on the floor which indicates that she has chopped her long locks.

Happy birthday @russelltovey hope today is super special! Thank you for the love and laughter u bring to @abcquantico we adore u.. sorry not sorry for the creme on ur face! Have a good one tonight! A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 14, 2017 at 11:47am PST

#Quantico set #priyankachopra #alexparrish A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Network (@priyankanetwork) on Nov 14, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

She captioned the image, “Bye bye long hair. What’s the Alex Parrish look for season 3. You’ll find out soon!!”

For the first two seasons, Priyanka kept her look pretty much the same.

Besides Quantico, the Bollywood diva will be starring in two Hollywood projects, A Kid Like Jake which stars Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer and Isn’t It Romantic? which stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

