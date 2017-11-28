 Priyanka Chopra wishes friend Meghan Markle on her engagement to Prince Harry | tv | Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra wishes friend Meghan Markle on her engagement to Prince Harry

tv Updated: Nov 28, 2017 09:05 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle became friends two years ago.

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle became friends two years ago.

Following the announcement of Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry, actor Priyanka Chopra sent her best wishes to the royal couple.

The Quantico star took to Instagram to express her delight and congratulate her close friend ‘Meg’.

“Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!! I’m so happy for you Meg! You deserve the best always..keep smiling that infectious smile. Xoxo,” wrote the Baywatch star.

Priyanka has been touted as a potential bridesmaid when Markle ties the knot with Prince Harry next spring.

The two first met at a party in Toronto, Canada - where Meghan filmed Suits and their friendship bloomed when Markle interviewed Chopra for her lifestyle blog - two years ago.

Girls just wanna have fun.. @meghanmarkle @mubinarattonsey #LAlife

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

About last night. Thank you to my babe @priyankachopra for the best date night #Hamilton #NYC

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

Girls day out.. #whoruletheworld @meghanmarkle @mubinarattonsey thank u for the kinda day I needed

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Others to wish the happy couple include Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres, Lin Manuel Miranda and more.

