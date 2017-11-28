Priyanka Chopra wishes friend Meghan Markle on her engagement to Prince Harry

Following the announcement of Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry, actor Priyanka Chopra sent her best wishes to the royal couple.

The Quantico star took to Instagram to express her delight and congratulate her close friend ‘Meg’.

“Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!! I’m so happy for you Meg! You deserve the best always..keep smiling that infectious smile. Xoxo,” wrote the Baywatch star.

Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!! I’m so happy for you Meg! You deserve the best always..keep smiling that infectious smile. Xoxo 🎉🥂❤️👰 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

Priyanka has been touted as a potential bridesmaid when Markle ties the knot with Prince Harry next spring.

The two first met at a party in Toronto, Canada - where Meghan filmed Suits and their friendship bloomed when Markle interviewed Chopra for her lifestyle blog - two years ago.

Girls just wanna have fun.. @meghanmarkle @mubinarattonsey #LAlife A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 25, 2016 at 7:41pm PST

About last night. Thank you to my babe @priyankachopra for the best date night #Hamilton #NYC A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 11, 2016 at 7:48pm PDT

Girls day out.. #whoruletheworld @meghanmarkle @mubinarattonsey thank u for the kinda day I needed A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 22, 2016 at 9:32am PDT

Others to wish the happy couple include Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres, Lin Manuel Miranda and more.

Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2017

Congrats to @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry. Sending all my best for your upcoming nuptials and a long happy life together. #love — Gabriel Macht (@GabrielMacht) November 27, 2017

Welcome to the family, @MeghanMarkle! I’m already picking out a tiny hat for the wedding. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 27, 2017

She said she was just going out to get some milk... https://t.co/y7cnM0eC9D — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more