Punjab Police team sent to arrest Rakhi Sawant couldn’t find her

A police team comprising two officials, including a woman head constable, from police station Salem Tabri of Ludhiana went to Mumbai to arrest actor Rakhi Sawant, failed to trace her. The team left Mumbai for Ludhiana empty handed on Monday.

A local court of Ludhiana had issued arrest warrant of Rakhi Sawant on March 9. After getting the arrest warrant, two officials from police station Salem Tabri had left for Mumbai to arrest her.

Read more

The team reached her address but said that the actor does not reside there. They came back to Ludhiana.

Occupants of the flat told the police party that Rakhi never stayed here. The team said they will report it to the court. Next hearing of the case is on April 10.

Narinder Adiya, an advocate, had lodged a complaint against Rakhi Sawant in July 2016 for her derogatory remarks against sage Valmiki, author of Hindu epic Ramayana.

Earlier, the court had summoned the actor but she did not turn up. Later, the court had issued bailable warrant for but to no avail. Finally, the court decided to issue a non-bailable warrant against her.

Follow @htshowbiz for more