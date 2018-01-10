Quantico 3: Alex Parrish will be back on April 26, confirms Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra has revealed that the third season of her hit American TV series, Quantico, will begin on April 26. She took to social media to share the news.

“And She’s back...Can’t wait to share this with you! #April26 #QuanticoSeason3 #TheReturnOfAlexParrish,” Priyanka wrote on her Twitter page, sharing a picture from the sets.

In November last year, Priyanka had shared that she had chopped off her hair for the upcoming season of the show. For the first two seasons, she kept her look pretty much the same.

Besides Quantico, the Bollywood diva will be starring in two Hollywood projects, A Kid Like Jake which stars Claire Danes, Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer and Isn’t It Romantic? which stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.

