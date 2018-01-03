Ragini MMS Returns new teaser: Is this the boldest Indian web series?

The latest teaser of Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS Returns, is probably the boldest by an Indian producer. The 18-second teaser is full of steamy scenes, enough to make even the best of us slightly uncomfortable. The show’s lead Karishma Sharma has left all inhibitions behind to make it stand-out.

The makers released the new teaser on Wednesday. Check it out:

Karishma is not a new face for TV viewers. She played a negative character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and important roles in Pavitra Rishta and film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

Ragini MMS franchise has two films. The first one, starring Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz, released in 2011, while the second instalment hit the screens in 2014. It had Sunny Leone and Pravin Dabas in the lead roles.

Ragini MMS was among one of the first films to start the new wave of erotic horror genre in India. Its commercial success paved way for more such films.

Karishma Sharma and Sidharth Gupta play lead roles while Riya Sen also has a special role in the web series.

The web series will start streaming from January 3 on ALT Balaji app.