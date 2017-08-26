Rana Daggubati to debut in India’s first bilingual fiction digital-series, Social

Actor Rana Daggubati, who has impressed fans and critics alike with his performances in Baahubali and The Ghazi Attack, ‘is all set to make his debut on the digital space - he will soon be featured in a bilingual fiction digital series.

Titled Social, the series will be launched on Viu, and will talk about the pros and cons of social media. It is the story of four different individuals who come together to solve the mystery of a missing girl. The series is being directed by Shashi Sudigala (of Mona Darling fame). Naveen Kasturia and Canadian actor Priya Banerjee will be seen in pivotal roles along with Rana.

Known for his diverse roles across independent cinema and other digital shows, this is Naveen Kasturia’s first bilingual series. The actor who is excited to work on the bilingual said in a press release, “My character in Social is a very simple, organised and a good hearted guy, who I relate to quite a bit, except the organised part. He loves his family but isn’t a very social guy, however he has to work with a group of people to find his missing sister. What got me to sign this show is that it is an extremely interesting script and Shashi is an amazing director to work with.”

The series is slated to be launched in the second week of September.

