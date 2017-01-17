 Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka welcome baby girl | tv | Hindustan Times
Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka welcome baby girl

Rannvijay married Prianka in 2014.

Actor and television host Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Vohra welcomed their first child, a daughter, with utmost joy on Monday.

An elated Rannvijay took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and well-wishers

“With god’s blessings and the good wishes and prayers of our family and friends, Prianka and I are blessed with a princess! #grateful #blessed,” Rannvijay tweeted.

The 33-year-old actor married Vohra in 2014. Rannvijay is currently seen judging the youth-based adventure reality TV show MTV Roadies Rising along with actress Neha Dhupia, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, actor Karan Kundra and Prince Narula.

I love that we enjoy each other's humour.. @priankasingha ❤️ #satnamwaheguruੴ 🙏🏼

A photo posted by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on

<