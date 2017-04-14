Rashami Desai: I don’t have too many friends, don’t like the intrusion

Television actor Rashami Desai, part of the show Dil Se Dil Tak, says that she doesn’t like to make too many friends, as she feels that this interferes with her personal life. The 30-year-old Rashami says that she would rather spend time with herself than with people who don’t matter too much. “There are very few people with whom I am close in my [personal] life. I don’t like unnecessary intrusion, which is why I don’t have too many friends. I am careful about the friends I make, and would rather spend time alone than be with people I am not close to,” says Rashami.

The actor, who is seen alongside Siddharth Shukla on Dil Se Dil Tak, says that her fans are enough to make her feel loved. “My fans have always been so nice to me. I still remember when I visited Indonesia six months back, there was this 80-year-old lady who was waiting to meet me. And it was raining. That time, the entire cast of [my previous show] Uttaran was present. She had come there for me, and finally, when I met her, she hugged me and started crying. I was so overwhelmed, I touched her feet. Even my mum, who was with me at that time, had tears in her eyes,” says Rashami.

