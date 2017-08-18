Rashami Desai on divorce from Nandish Singh: The past six years have been really ugly

Despite experiencing tough times in her life, TV actor Rashami Desai believes in maintaining a positive outlook, both professionally and personally. After going through a nasty divorce from her husband of almost four years, actor Nandish Singh, in 2016, the 31-year-old is now ready to move on.

“I am not one of those, who worry that things in the future, too, might end up the same way, as they did in the past. It’s all about giving yourself equal importance as the other person in a relationship. Fairytales ki kahaaniyan banaate hain life ke baare mein, let’s see what happens next,” says Rashami, who is starring in TV show Dil se Dil Tak, which revolves around the theme of surrogacy.

Asked if she still believes in love, prompt comes a reply, “More than love, I believe in life. The journey is very long, and it’s up to me how I navigate through it.”

However, she admits that the whole divorce episode was emotionally draining. “This rough patch I went through in the past 6-7 years was really ugly. A lot of changes happened, and they are enough to make one go mentally weak.”

Talking about how failed relationships lead to people resorting to extreme measures such as committing suicide, Rashami says, “When you encounter such a relationship, your mindset changes drastically. What one needs at such a critical point of time is people, who are supportive and ready to help.”

