Rashami Desai: You can’t deny that you will play dirty to achieve something big in life

Actor Rashami Desai might be receiving lot of appreciation from her fans for portraying an emotional and sweet daughter-in-law in her current show, Dil Se Dil Tak, but the kind of roles she wants to do are an extreme opposite. “I feel characters with grey shades are more realistic. No person can be so good as we act on screen — situation ko apne favour mein karne ke liye (to make a situation turn in your favour) you will do anything,” says Rashami.

Having played a negative role in her TV show Uttaran (2008-2015), the actor says she can relate to such characters. “These kind of roles are based on the fact that main kisi ka achha nahi kar sakti, main kisi ka bura bhi nahi karna chahti (I can’t do good to anyone nor do I intend to harm anyone). I only want to do everything for myself. Some people brand them as manipulative. But you can’t deny that you will play dirty to achieve something big in life.” Tired of doing saas-bahu shows, Rashami is now waiting for an opportunity to act in a biopic. She says, “Having played every kind of character on small screen, I want to portray our former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in some show now.”

