Rashmi Desai: We see a wave of change hits TV every three years

Actor Rashami Desai who has been acting in television shows for over a decade, feels the small screen is ever- evolving. “The industry is undergoing a lot of changes and everyone has to adapt to it. We see a wave of change hits TV every three years. All of us are open to such changes in content and format,” she says.

She also feels that it’s high time for television actors to get better incentives. “They should increase our pay and there should also be more travelling and outdoor shoots,” says the actor.

Desai, who has been part of television shows such as Uttaran, Comedy Nights With Kapil and Adhuri Kahaani Humari, believes it is important for actors to pamper themselves time and again. “It’s very important to take a break and I make it a point to treat myself after work gets too much of me, otherwise your performance gets affected,” she says.

With plenty of new faces brimming on the small screen these days, does Desai ever feel insecure? “No, every character an actor plays is different and I don’t compare my work with anyone,” retorts the actor who is excited to feature in a romantic role in her next. “I have done drama, negative roles but never a complete romantic role. I am excited about this,” she says.