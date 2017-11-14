Rasna girl to Dhara boy: On Children’s Day, remembering the most iconic kids from TV commercials

‘Jalebi?!’ Admit it, you have all tried your hands at the memorable dialogue from that Dhara commercial. Or tried to speak like the Rasna girl as your mom handed you over the sweet, chilled glass of the drink that takes you back to the 90’s like a time-travelling machine.

As amazing as these ads were, they were made iconic by the kids who acted in them. They gave these adverts an innocence and a life that is still enough to take us back in time and live our own childhood with them.

They were adorable, they were smart and most of all, they were funny. This Children’s Day, we have prepared a list of the most amazing TV commercial kids that we remember so fondly and always will.

1. Jalebi kid- Dhara

Like we have already said, there is no way you don’t act like the kid whenever you say the word ‘Jalebi’. The kid (who later gave us ‘Tussi Jaa Rae Ho, Tussi Na Jaao’ as the little Sikh kid in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) is more or less our entire childhood in two dialogues.

2. The Amul Girl

She might just be a little girl but she is definitely the smartest one around. Created in 1967 as the mascot for dairy brand Amul, she is often the voice of reason on billboards and television ads. The animated girl is never afraid of spilling her heart out on matters of national importance, all with a pinch of humour and puns.

3. Complan Girl and Boy

We met with Ayesha Takia and Shahid Kapoor way before they made their way into Bollywood through this Complan ad. Shahid with his floppy hair and Ayesha with her infinite number of hairbands were like any other pair of siblings (err they did come together as a couple in Dil Maange More a decade later though). Just look at the over-excited Shahid go with that spoon.

4. Maruti ad- The boy with unlimited petrol

Brrr...brrr... went the little kid with his toy car and we laughed at everything he did. He took the car over the rotis, over the watchman’s bald head, under his dog’s tail and even in a fish-tank. Par papa ki karan? Petrol khatam hi nai hunda!

5. Ab Lagg Gaya- Candyman

Our first lesson in what you should do to people who are mean. This little bro, who is just chillin’ under a nice tree, chewing his nice Candyman toffee when this mean-ass guy comes in his car, passing orders like the world is his. But our little guy won’t take anybody’s nonsense and shows the guy how he rolls.

6. Rasna Girl

You might not have noticed it then but check out how incredibly creepy this girl is. Them eyes *shudder*.

7. Action boy

“Classwork, homework, punishment, lecture, good... good morning teacher!” Have you ever been this excited about new shoes?

8. Classic toothbrush kids

Because a single kid could not do justice to the amazing and colourful toothbrushes, they got about 10. All of them cute as hell!

9. Sundrop Oil yellow kid

Honey, they shrunk the kid so he could run over some pooris. Will someone please tell us why their kitchen door has a sticker that says ‘Sundrop?’ Who sticks oil stickers on kitchen doors?

10. Mud kids from Surf Excel

That little girl was so cute, we could just eat up her big cheeks. Too bad our brothers would just laugh on our faces if we fell into a puddle rather than beating the crap out of the thing.

