Ravi Dubey: 80% people in India want to become actors, but stick to their Plan B

Apart from being a complete entertainer, TV actor Ravi Dubey has added a new feather to his cap — he is now a motivational speaker too. He recently delivered a speech at TEDx talk in GGDSD college, Chandigarh, where he said that he always knew that he was meant to be on stage. “It’s the one area of my life that I connect with the most. Whether it is acting, dancing or hosting reality shows, I feel most alive when I am on stage.”

Ravi, while talking to us, also explains the reason why many people are unsuccessful in fulfilling their aspirations to make it big in the acting industry. “For me, too, it was a far-fetched, delusional dream. India mein 80% log actor banna chahte hain, but unko bhi lagta hai yeh far-fetched hai, toh let’s have a plan B. The sad part is that they finally stick to that plan B.”

Currently a part of the task-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, the 33-year-old has taken a break from the conventional saas-bahu shows. He has earlier been a part of shows such as Jamai Raja (2014-17) and Saas Bina Sasuraal. “I’ve tasted this (daily soaps) for a long time. So, it’s important that I sample something new, and keep myself creatively excited,” says Ravi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more