Ravi Dubey: My wife Sargun is the decision-maker in our marriage and I trust her

Though TV actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have their hands full with numerous projects, they make sure to spend time together. The couple even managed a long-distance relationship, when Ravi was away for his show and Sargun was busy with her film. Ravi, who is currently seen in the task-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, says, “It’s not about how much time one has, but how you spend the time you have. Whatever time we get to spend together, even just for a dinner, we have so much to talk about.”

The couple, who got married in 2013, had also appeared on dance reality show Nach Baliye. Ravi, almost four years into their marriage, mentions that it is his wife, who calls the shots. “We never fight over petty issues at home! I have left every issue to her. She is way wiser, and has a much better perspective on things than me. I have no shame in accepting that, and I always go by her gut feeling. ”

“Main zyaada dimaag nahi lagata. Agar usne din ko din kaha, toh din, raat ko raat kaha toh raat. It’s just that there are some people who have that ability to take the right decisions, and they are proved right at the end, therefore I completely trust Sargun,” adds the 33-year-old.

Follow @htshowbiz for more