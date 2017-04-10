Don’t jump to conclusions, I am here: Saumya Tandon assures Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fans

TV actor Saumya Tandon, best known for her act as Anita Bhabhi on the popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, has dismissed rumours about her planning to quit the show.

Saumya Tandon in a still from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.

A Mid Day report claimed on Friday that Saumya had not renewed her contract with the show makers and wanted to leave Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.

The actor, however, took to Twitter to assure fans that Anita Bhabhi is here to stay. “Guys relax don’t jump to conclusions, all is well, I am here shooting Bhabhiji ,” she tweeted.

Guys relax don't jump to conclusions, all is well, I am here shooting Bhabhiji . — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) April 7, 2017

“Bhabhiji is a lovely show and a great team to work with. Keep showering your love to #Gorimem,” she had earlier tweeted.

Bhabhiji is a lovely show and a great team to work with. Keep showering your love to #Gorimem — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) April 6, 2017

Smile even when things go wrong ... A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Mar 24, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

Follow @htshowbiz for more