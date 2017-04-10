 Don’t jump to conclusions, I am here: Saumya Tandon assures Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fans | tv | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Don’t jump to conclusions, I am here: Saumya Tandon assures Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fans

Saumya Tandon aka Anita Bhabhi from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, is in no mood to quit the show any soon. Days after reports claimed that she plans to quit the show, the actor assured her fans that she is shooting for the popular show.

tv Updated: Apr 10, 2017 10:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon plays Anita Bhabhi on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.

TV actor Saumya Tandon, best known for her act as Anita Bhabhi on the popular show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, has dismissed rumours about her planning to quit the show.

Saumya Tandon in a still from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.

A Mid Day report claimed on Friday that Saumya had not renewed her contract with the show makers and wanted to leave Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.

The actor, however, took to Twitter to assure fans that Anita Bhabhi is here to stay. “Guys relax don’t jump to conclusions, all is well, I am here shooting Bhabhiji ,” she tweeted.

“Bhabhiji is a lovely show and a great team to work with. Keep showering your love to #Gorimem,” she had earlier tweeted.

Smile even when things go wrong ...

A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from tv

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you