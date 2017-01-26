Republic Day: TV celebs like Ravi Dubey, Ridhi Dogra recall their duties as citizens

As people in India gear up to celebrate Republic Day on Thursday, popular TV celebrities like Ravi Dubey, Ridhi Dogra, Disha Parmar, Iqbal Khan and Ridhima Pandit have recalled their favourite Republic Day memories by stating that the day makes them feel “proud” and reminds them of the duties that they have towards society.
Here’s what these celebs have to say:
Ravi Dubey
It is one of the most important days for every Indian in the calendar. India is rapidly progressing and making quite an impact on the world map and soon it will be a power to reckon with in every sphere. Each of us need to do our best on an individual level and the aggregate of all our efforts will result in growth for the nation.
Ridhi Dogra
This year, I would like to see an improvement in the cleanliness of our country along with infrastructural growth. Better infrastructure and roads will make small towns and villages more accessible and developed. We are on the right track, but I would like to request all our viewers to join hands and help our country achieve its collective goal of becoming a developed country.
Disha Parmar
This year, I hope to see steps taken towards better safety measures for women. It is high time that this country becomes a safer place for the female citizens.
Iqbal Khan
Republic Day reminds us that we are the part of a civilisation where every one is equal, independent and together! As an actor its my dream to bring in some changes through the entertainment medium which I tried by doing a show called ‘Pyaar Ko Hojanedo’. I will keep trying through new ideas in future too.
Anuj Sachdeva
Republic Day is a day of solidarity and integrity towards the country. In the current scenario, we can help our country by becoming better citizens. There are a lot of things that makes me feel proud of India, but there is a lot of work that still needs to be done.
Roop Durgapal
Republic Day is celebrated to remember the historic day when India was declared a sovereign state and our constitution was formed. As the citizens of India, we should realise our power to elect our leaders sensibly and see who can actually amend the constitution as per the current scenario.
Kunal Jaisingh
Republic Day for me means the day India took charge of its own future and in that sense we as citizens of this wonderful nation should vow to take charge and responsibility towards the betterment of our country.
Ridhima Pandit
I make sure that I am not breaking any rules set for us by our government. As an actor, I feel we are able to connect to many by virtue of what we do, hence if we go right so will our fans and thereby the people.
Dalljiet Kaur
I try to be disciplined as a citizen and I think that’s a contribution to the society as a whole. I pay the taxes on time and I am usually conscious about my duties towards the society.
Vikkas Manaktala
I wish every Indian a very Happy Republic Day and sincerely hope and wish that we make this country a secure and better place to live in for everybody, especially women by giving them the love, protection, respect and safety that they so deserve.
Shaleen Bhanot
Like every Indian, Republic Day holds a special place in my heart. It makes me feel patriotic and to salute all those who sacrificed their lives for us and to give us a better life. I am blessed that in my own way I can enact situations to prove my loyalty and patriotism.
Mouli Ganguly
This day reminds me of what our ancestors did for our country. This day boosts my patriotism. My nanu was a part of freedom movement. I still haven’t contributed as much I would like to towards my nation.
Mahika Sharma
Republic Day is a special day for me as it reminds me of all the sacrifices that our ancestors did to make India a democratic and free nation. I hope that people will also feel the same and will understand their duties that they need to follows as citizens of this country.
Abhinav Shukla
My family is democratic in true sense. My father is a scientist , my mother a teacher, my brother is a Naval Officer and I am an Entertainer we all are doing out bit for our country.
