Revenge is a dish best served without MSG: Kiku Sharda reacts to Ram Rahim sentencing

Comedian Kiku Sharda, who was sent to 14 days of judicial custody in January for mimicking Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, on Monday tweeted in response to the 10-year sentence handed to the ‘godman’ for raping two women.

“Enjoying a peaceful Chinese meal with no monosodium glutamate @mrsfunnybones @priyankasharda3,” he tweeted, tagging Twinkle Khanna and his wife. Sharda was making a reference to Twinkle’s column in which she said, “I think he (Kiku) should immediately go to the nearest Chinese restaurant to celebrate, order a beer and tell the waiter, ‘I don’t want any monosodium glutamate in my Schezwan chicken, you people should lock away your MSG too. Cheers!’”

Hahaha! And life moves on with its tongue firmly in its cheek:) https://t.co/3dAz5dQ9x3 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 28, 2017

Twinkle responded to Sharda’s tweet by saying, “Hahaha! And life moves on with its tongue firmly in its cheek:).”

On Monday, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 10 years in jail in a 15-year-old rape case. He was also ordered to pay Rs 65,000 in fine.

In January, Kiku Sharda, who mimicked the Dera chief in a TV show, Jashn-e-Umeed, was booked on December 31 under section 295 A of the Indian Penal Code (outraging religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious belief).

Upon arrest, Kiku apologised in a press conference. He said he was “presented the programme on the directions of the channel and programme producers”.

Doston the act on TV was not to hurt anyone's feelings. My apologies to @Gurmeetramrahim ji and his followers. Let's spread happiness. 🙏 — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) December 28, 2015

Follow @htshowbiz for more