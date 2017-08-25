Ridheema Tiwari: As an artist Vidya Balan concentrates on making her craft better

Television actor Ridheema Tiwari, who started her Bollywood career with Begum Jaan, starring Vidya Balan, feels a beginner like her couldn’t have asked for a better launch pad. The film, according to Ridheema, not just exposed her to the world of cinema, but also helped her gain knowledge about the field.

“It was a dream debut for me. People did come up to me to say nice words about my role [Amba] and that was quite motivating. It instantly gave me an identity,” says Ridheema, known for her shows such as Rishton Se Badi Pratha, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki and Akbar Birbal.

Ridheema Tiwari with Vidya Balan on the sets of Begum Jaan.

Ridheema is full of praises for Vidya Balan. “More than being a superstar, Vidya is a fabulous artist, who is continuously working hard to make her craft better. This is the first thing I learnt while working with her. Not only is she one of the best in the industry, she is a also a fabulous human being. She treats everyone equally. During my conversations with Vidya, I told her that being in showbiz, I can’t bear the pressure of staying dolled up all the time and she told me that I shouldn’t feel the pressure at all. Being oneself is the best thing to be. She explained that being myself makes me unique and that’s important,” adds the actor, who plays the negative role of Maldawali in the show Ghulaam.

Ridheema is hopeful that her stint in Begum Jaan would land her good film offers. “I don’t have a strategy about how to take my career in Bollywood ahead. It all depends on the kind of work I get. Begum Jaan gave me the opportunity to make people being familiar with what I am capable of. So, while keeping my options open, I am also meeting people and trying to find out what would work better for me,” she adds.

