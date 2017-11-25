Rithvik Dhanjani: My fans have the right to gossip and write about my life

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani’s relationship with actor Asha Negi has always been the talk of the town, and the two are constantly asked about their marriage plans. Getting fed up and angry at the constant speculation and rumours surrounding one’s personal life is understandable, but Rithvik feels neither.

“There is so much media attention on my personal life and relationships, but I consider it to be an important part of showbiz. What I am is because of my fans, and they have the right to talk, gossip, read or write about me,” he says.

“I am a public figure, and have come to a platform like this fully knowing that my life will be open to speculation and judgement. I am pretty sound when it comes to deciding what should and shouldn’t affect me,” the 29-year-old, who is currently hosting a kids’ dance reality show, explains.

On whether the rumours have ever come close to affecting his personal life, he says, “Never. I know when to completely cut off when it comes to my personal life.”

While It’s been a long time since Rithvik, who has hosted and participated in many reality shows of late, was seen in a full-fledged role on TV. When asked what the reason behind that is, he says, “It’s been a while since I found a really good script. I am waiting for a script I can do justice to, and which can do justice to me.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more