Rithvik Dhanjani reveals why it’s difficult for anybody to take him for a ride

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani shot to fame for his portrayal of Arjun in TV show Pavitra Rishta (2009-2014) and has never looked back. The 29-year-old has since gone on to participate in a number of reality shows, including Nach Baliye and So You Think You Can Dance, all the while making a name for himself as a quick-witted and funny TV show host.

But just like every other actor, Rithvik, too, had his [tough] beginnings. He tries to recall how he bagged his first acting assignment. “I wasn’t really auditioning for TV at that time, but only advertisements. I was done with an audition and was heading home with a friend on his bike, but he asked if I could wait while he was going for another audition for a show. I decided that instead of wasting time, I might as well just give it a shot. There were around 2000 - 3000 people there for that one teeny tiny role, but I got it. My first dialogue came after a month!” he laughs.

With many Hollywood artists coming out to reveal how, as newcomers, they were sexually exploited for work, one is bound to wonder if Rithvik, who came into the industry the hard way, ever had to face such a situation. “Yes, I did come across a lot of people like that. But I am half-Punjabi, half-Sindhi, so it’s difficult for anybody to take me for a ride,” says the actor.

He adds, “My family is hardcore, and they have been out there in the rut. My dad is street-smart and the best judge of people, and having learnt this from him, I always know people’s intentions well in advance. Though no one so far has offered anything like that to me, I would have completely known how to handle it.”

