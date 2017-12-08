Rohan Ganotra to replace Siddharth Shukla on Dil Se Dil Tak: Had no idea he was being replaced

Actor Rohan Ganotra has replaced actor Sidharth Shukla in the show Dil Se Dil Tak, which is based on the concept of surrogacy. Talking about getting the role, Rohan says he had no clue about the show’s name until it happened.

“I auditioned for some other show and later I came to know that it was for Dil Se Dil Tak. I had no idea that he was being replaced. I know the basic plot of the show and I watched a few episodes on Voot, “ he says.

Rohan, who has earlier been part of the show Kaala Teeka, is younger than Sidharth in real life but has no qualms about portraying a comparatively elder character on screen. “I think the character of Parth Bhanushali is nothing about the age. It’s not about Sidharth or me I believe age is just a number, it’s about the character. Sidharth has done an amazing job and I will try to do full justice to my character or maybe reach more,” feels Rohan.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai in Dil Se Dil Tak.

Although Rohan does not wish to personally comment on the issue of surrogacy, he feels it is an independent choice and one should not judge.

“Surrogacy has started a few years back and people are considering it and I don’t think it’s wrong. Actually, I am not the person to decide what’s wrong and right it’s totally people’s point of view. If a woman is unable to conceive and opts for surrogacy that is totally their call. As per changing times, I think people are changing with the changing technology and lifestyle,” says Rohan.

Respect yourself enough to walk away from anything that no longer helps you to grow.... Why try to fit in when you are born to stand out... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) December 6, 2017

This is also the first time, Rohan will share screen space with actors Rashami Desai and Jasmine Bhasin.

“ Rashami Desai has done some amazing shows in the industry and Jasmin’s performance in Dil Se Dil Tak has been commendable and gained popularity. I have seen few episodes and I have also seen Parth and Shorwari’s chemistry and I hope to justify that and work well. I have been a fan of Rashami’s work in the past and Jasmin also. I hope I can learn from that also,” says Rohan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more