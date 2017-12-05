Rohan Mehra is content with TV for now; doesn’t want to switch full-time to films

Actor Rohan Mehra is a big name on the small screen, having been a part of long-running daily soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasuraal Simar Ka. At a time when many TV actors are gunning for the silver screen, Rohan is content with the work he is getting on television.

“I do want to eventually get into films, but for now, I’m happy working here [on TV]. Also, even stars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are seen on TV, and Zayed Khan is a part of a daily soap! Sohail Khan, too, will be seen in one. TV has given me a lot of fame and even a couple of awards. I don’t want to switch to films full-time, in case yahaan se bhi jaoon vahaan se bhi jaoon (I am left in a state of limbo),” says Rohan.

Not many might know that Rohan has been a part of two films in the past — Sixteen (2013) and Uvaa (2015). However, they didn’t make any mark and went unnoticed at the box office. Not sounding disheartened by this, the actor tells us, “Films take a lot of time to go on the floors and get a proper release. I am in talks for a few films, but don’t want to just pounce on every opportunity, because if the film fails, you get a lot of criticism. Also, sometimes, just as work on a film is about to start, it gets postponed.”

Asked if he’s looking forward to anything concrete, he adds, “I am waiting for a big banner romantic film, which has good production values.”

