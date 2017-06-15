Roja girl Madhoo all set to make her TV debut with Aarambh

Actor Madhoo, popular for her role in Mani Ratnam’s Roja, will soon be seen on television. She will appear in the TV series Aarambh, written by Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad, and will essay a role very similar to Sivagami from Baahubali.

Madhoo will apparently play the role of the mother of the heroine in the serial, which is being played by Tamil actor by Kartika Nair, who incidentally is daughter of yesteryear star Radha.

Madhoo, who is married to Anand Shah and has two daughters with him, took a sabbatical from acting after marriage in 1999. She is the niece of Hema Malini.

According to reports, Aarambh is being directed and produced by Goldie Behl, husband of actor Sonali Bendre.

Karthika Nair, who is a known name in the southern film industry, is also making her Hindi TV debut with Star Plus’s fantasy drama.

In Aarambh, Karthika will be seen in the role of Dravidian princess Devasena.

Karthika says her character should not be confused with Devasena from Baahubali as they only share the name of the character and the writer.

Talking about her version of Devasena, she said, “As an actress, getting to play such a powerful character in a male-dominated society is a rare opportunity. The grand scale of things didn’t make me feel I was shooting for a TV show.”

Aarambh also features Rajniesh Duggall, Tej Sapru, Tanuja, Vipul Gupta and Tarun Khanna.

The one-hour-long show will start airing from June 24 every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm.

(With PTI inputs)



