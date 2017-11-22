Romit Raj on ex-girlfriend Shilpa Shinde: I will never talk about her as I don’t want to disrespect her

Actor Romit Raj, who was in a steady relationship with actor Shilpa Shinde eight years ago, doesn’t want to talk about her even after she discussed him on reality show Bigg Boss 11.

“It’s been eight years and I have never spoken about Shilpa. Whatever happened between us happened for the best,” says Romit.

He adds, “The minute my name was taken on the show, I was informed by my fans on Twitter. I don’t want to comment on it as the contestants have been warned by Salman (Khan) sir not to get personal. And hence I expect my name will not be mentioned again. I am not watching the reality show this year.”

Romit, who is now happily married to Tina Kakkar for seven years, does not wish to disrespect Shilpa in a public space.

“Today after eight years also, whenever I read anything online or anywhere, I don’t react. I just want to say I will never talk about Shilpa in the media as I don’t want to disrespect her just to prove myself right,” he says.

Meanwhile, the actor, whose last show was Chalti Ka naam Gaadi, is on the lookout for interesting work. “I am looking forward to working with Ekta Kapoor, Shashi-Sumit , JD (Jamnadas Majethia), Dheeraj Kumar and all other leading producers,” he says.

The actor has also worked on the way he looks to change his image in the industry. “I am sporting a beard and moustache look now because I wanted to change my chocolate boy image to a more mature look — like that of Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli. I feel I look so good and different with a beard and I wanted to try it out. I want to play a negative role on TV and films and this looks fits best,” he says.

