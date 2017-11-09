Ryan murder: Renuka Shahane shares post on how we have left humanity behind in the race for grades

The Ryan International murder probe turned on its head on Wednesday when the CBI revealed it has arrested a 16-year-old student of the same school for the murder of 7-year-old Pradhyumn Thakur. According to the investigation agency, the boy wanted to defer an exam on the day of the murder and postpone a parent-teacher meeting (PTM). CBI also said that they have found no evidence against the previously arrested bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who, Gurgaon police had claimed, committed the murder while trying to sexually assault the child.

Actor Renuka Shahne put the shock of the entire country to words when she wrote, “It sickens me how violence is considered cool these days and in the run for grades we’ve left humanity far behind.” She also spoke about Kumar and wrote, “The rich parents,the management of the school and the Gurugram police who did such a shoddy job, didn’t mind making a scapegoat of an innocent man whose only crime was his poverty. It’s time “International Schools” wake up and start actually educating their pupils.”

Read Renuka Shahane’s post on Ryan case

I’m sure all of you must have heard who the real culprit is in the Pradyuman murder case. The CBI has taken into custody an 11th grader who allegedly thought nothing of slitting the throat of an innocent 7 year old school boy just so that the school will have to declare a holiday, exams won’t be held and PTM won’t follow soon after. It sickens me how violence is considered cool these days and in the run for grades we’ve left humanity far behind. The rich parents,the management of the school and the Gurugram police who did such a shoddy job, didn’t mind making a scapegoat of an innocent man whose only crime was his poverty. It’s time “International Schools” wake up and start actually educating their pupils. And somewhere I hope somebody is teaching the rich that not everything can be bought with money; definitely not good values and definitely not a good education. There are no short cuts in life and no expressway has milestones! RIP Pradyuman.

