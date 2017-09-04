Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee declines Bigg Boss 11

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu of TV series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was recently in news for being approached for the upcoming season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Putting all discussions to rest, the actor has confirmed that she was offered the show, and adds that she has refused the offer. Devoleena, however, expressed her desire to work with Salman Khan, who is the host of Bigg Boss 11.

In a statement released by Devoleena, it’s mentioned: “I want to work with superstar Salman Khan (the host of Bigg Boss). But I can’t do Bigg Boss right now. I was approached for the show. I respect the channel and the production house for considering me. But I always wanted to do a dance-based reality show or, may be, try a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

Debolina is currently holidaying with her mother, and her Instagram account is full of special moments between the mother and daughter. “I am in Udaipur and enjoying time with my mother. It’s her birth month. I’m only concerned about giving her all the happiness,” she was quoted.

Cant miss Happy Hours😈😍😁🤗 #theoberoiudaivilas A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Sep 2, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Memories to Cherish❤️❤️ #udaipurdiaries2017 #citypalace #picholalakeview A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:39am PDT

60th Birthday❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Aug 31, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

Happy Birthday MAA😍😘❤️ #ganpatibappamorya😇😇😇 A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena) on Aug 31, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

Meanwhile, among others who were approached and declined the Bigg Boss 11 offer are rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai TV serial actor Shilpa Shinde.

A few other names that are expected to be in the Bigg Boss house this year include RJ-actor-satirist Abhilash Thapliyal, actors Niti Taylor, Achint Kaur, Vikrant Singh Rajput, Nia Sharma, Cezanne Khan, Rahul Raj Singh (boyfriend of late actor Pratyusha Banerjee), Navpreet Banga (Vancouver-based fitness blogger), and Dhinchak Pooja (singer of cringe pop songs such as Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj and Dilon Ka Shooter).

Follow @htshowbiz for more