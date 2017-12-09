Sahil Khattar: Bald actors only get funny or negative roles; I aim to change that
Actor Sahil Khattar has been receiving more film offers of late, including one that recently did good business, but he is upset about the stereotyping that bald actors have to face in Bollywood.tv Updated: Dec 09, 2017 17:10 IST
Actor and TV show host Sahil Khattar, who is currently hosting a dance reality show, has long harboured Bollywood dreams. Having started with radio jockeying, he went on to work in a series of YouTube videos, which went viral and fetched him fame. And that translated into film offers. A lot has changed after he became a popular name.
“The amount of film offers I have been receiving has increased over the past two-three years. But the biggest change is that while earlier, mujhe auditions ke liye jaana padta tha, now I get scripts to read. Films of every kind are offered to me — small-budget, big-budget and once, even a plum project. I was offered a role in one of the recent highest-grossing films, but I didn’t like the character, so I refused,” says the 30-year old.
When asked what kind of roles he wants to take-up, he says, “I am okay with sharing screen space, but it all depends on the script I get. Kabhi-kabhi aisa bhi hota hai ki film hi poori nahin hoti. Also, there’s a stereotype about bald men; we either get funny or negative roles. The one question I want to ask people who stereotype bald guys is – who’s the highest-paid actor in the world? It’s Dwayne Johnson. To whom does the entire Fast and The Furious franchise belong? Vin Diesel. Both of them are bald! Therefore, I aim to change that [perception].”
