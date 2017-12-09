Sahil Khattar: Bald actors only get funny or negative roles; I aim to change that

Actor and TV show host Sahil Khattar, who is currently hosting a dance reality show, has long harboured Bollywood dreams. Having started with radio jockeying, he went on to work in a series of YouTube videos, which went viral and fetched him fame. And that translated into film offers. A lot has changed after he became a popular name.

“The amount of film offers I have been receiving has increased over the past two-three years. But the biggest change is that while earlier, mujhe auditions ke liye jaana padta tha, now I get scripts to read. Films of every kind are offered to me — small-budget, big-budget and once, even a plum project. I was offered a role in one of the recent highest-grossing films, but I didn’t like the character, so I refused,” says the 30-year old.

When asked what kind of roles he wants to take-up, he says, “I am okay with sharing screen space, but it all depends on the script I get. Kabhi-kabhi aisa bhi hota hai ki film hi poori nahin hoti. Also, there’s a stereotype about bald men; we either get funny or negative roles. The one question I want to ask people who stereotype bald guys is – who’s the highest-paid actor in the world? It’s Dwayne Johnson. To whom does the entire Fast and The Furious franchise belong? Vin Diesel. Both of them are bald! Therefore, I aim to change that [perception].”

