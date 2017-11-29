Sahil Khattar: I had no work in 2014; Priyanka Chopra gave me a chance to write for an event

YouTube sensation Sahil Khattar is a name to reckon with in the digital space. His videos, including Every Punjabi Guy In The World, and Punjabis On The Phone, made him popular, fetching millions of views. While it’s easy to get carried away with this level of fame, Sahil is quite sorted. “I want to be oblivious to how popular I am. I know that I am famous but I want to be smarter, sharper and perform better. That’s the only thing, which keeps me grounded.”

Now hosting a dance reality show on television, what many people don’t know is that he also had a brief stint as a writer for awards and reality shows. “I had no work in 2014, and I had to make ends meet while staying in Mumbai. Agar aapko Mumbai mein survive karna aa gaya na, toh aapki tarakki ho sakti hai. I got the show India’s Raw Star, where once Priyanka Chopra came to promote her film Mary Kom. From there, she picked me for her event. Then I got India’s Got Talent. Through Priyanka only I went on to write for events,” he says, adding, “Awards shows followed next, when I wrote for stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. But then it struck me — the lines I was giving them, when would I get a chance to deliver them instead? Main khud bhi toh bol sakta hoon! From then, things changed.”

Before becoming popular on YouTube, Sahil enjoyed his share of fame being a radio jockey, in Chandigarh, his hometown. The 30-year old had earlier told us how overconfidence had led to him facing failures in life.

“Now, I am always prepared for the worst,” says Sahil, adding, “I expect nothing. I am the happiest when I am employed. I always go for a reality check, when I haggle with the rickshaw-wala for change, and don’t go for the gold class in any movie theatre, I always ask my friends, ‘Isme kya sach ka sona ya heere jade huye hain? This ensures that I always feel connected to my normal life.”

