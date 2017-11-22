Saif Ali Khan shoots for Netflix’s first Indian original series, Sacred Games. See pics

Saif Ali Khan has begun shooting for his first Netflix series - and the streaming giant’s first Indian original - an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s Sacred Games. Photos from the Mumbai sets of the show, which Saif insists we call ‘online streaming content’ and not ‘web series’, have been shared online.

Saif signed on to star in the series, which will be directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, earlier this year. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, who will produce an original show for Netflix (Bard of Blood) through his exclusive deal for Red Chillies Entertainment, it signals the streaming service’s foray into the Indian market.

At the launch of the TV series, when asked about how online content is free of censorship, Saif noted, “The fact that there is lack of censorship and we will be able to tell our stories in truth is very exciting. I don’t like the idea of too many constraints. So this book is so layered and to be able to present that without having going to 500 institutions and seek permission to express yourself freely is good.”

Set in Mumbai, the series delves into the city’s intricate web of organised crime, corruption, politics and espionage that lie beneath India’s economic renaissance. It is an epic masterwork of exceptional richness and power that interweaves the lives of the privileged, the famous, the wretched and the bloodthirsty.

