Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan to perform on Big Boss 10 grand finale today

The finale of Bigg Boss season 10 will be a star-studded affair with memorable performances by host Salman Khan and special guest actor Hrithik Roshan, who will be coming on the popular show to promote his recently-released movie Kaabil.

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam will dance with the finalists inside the Bigg Boss house.

The Dabangg star will perform to his hit songs Mera Hi Jalwa and Aaj Ki Party alongside evicted contestants of this season — Gaurav Chopraa, Rohan Mehra, Monalisa, Nitibha Kaul, Lokesh Kumari and Navin Prakash — who will perform not only on-stage, but also inside the Bigg Boss house.

After over three months of entertainment and controversies, Bigg Boss 10 has finally reached its penultimate stage with top four contestants — Manveer Gurjar, Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi — in the finale.

The grand finale episode will also have some electrifying performances by former contestants and other popular TV actors such as Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna, Vijayendra Kumeria and Karanvir Bohra.

Actors Neha Dhupia and Sohail Khan will also grace the occasion with their battalion of little comedians from their upcoming comedy show Chhote Miyan.

Popular playback singer Shankar Mahadevan too will come on the finale to promote his singing reality show Rising Star.

The Bigg Boss finale will air tonight 9pm onwards on Colors TV channel.

