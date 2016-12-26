Salman pulled up Varun for checking me out: Katrina on KWK with Anushka

It is always a treat for the audience when Karan Johar invites two women on the couch and Sunday night’s episode of Koffee With Karan was no exception. Actors and buddies Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma were subject to the host’s many questions but by the end of the show, it was he who was grilled the most.

The two stars talked about their friendship with each other, analysed the show itself and how seriously everyone takes it and that one time actor Varun Dhawan checked out Katrina. Here are a few highlights from the episode:

The ‘I Hate Katrina’ club revealed

Katrina talked about the time she was walking with Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Varun and some more people at Bandstand when Varun was pulled up by Salman Khan for ‘checking her out’. “For some reason, Arjun and Varun started an ‘I Hate Katrina’ club. I am not joking. I was just walking, minding my own business. I know why Varun started the club. I don’t know why Arjun joined it,” she said.

Anushka can’t understand Katrina

Karan asks Katrina, “If Salman was a dish, then what would he be?,” to which Katrina replies, “It is tricky.” Anushka, however, heard ‘chikki’ and started laughing.

Katrina cannot handle the stripey floor

Karan tells Anushka he had a crush on her

Karan told Anushka that Arjun Kapoor once had a full blown crush on her. She refused to believe him to which Karan said, “You can have a crush, Anushka. Like I had a crush on you while making our film (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil).” Anushka could not believe what she was hearing and said, “What nonsense have you started talking?”

Katrina reveals the worst part about breakups

When Karan asked Katrina if the constant gossip about her break up that made headlines in many magazines and tabloids earlier this year troubled her, she had a very mature reply. The actor said that the only troubling part was what was happening in her life and that the media coverage didn’t matter to her at all.

And this warm reception for Arjun Kapoor

